Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los premios Globos de Oro de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y cuyos ganadores se conocerán este domingo en un evento de gala en Beverly Hills.
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA
Moonlight.
Manchester by the Sea.
Lion.
Hidden Figures.
Hacksaw Ridge.
Hell or High Water.
CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
La La Land.
20th Century Women.
Florence Foster Jenkins.
Sing Street.
Deadpool.
ACTOR EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea.
Denzel Washington, Fences.
Joel Edgerton, Loving.
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge.
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic.
ACTOR EN CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Ryan Gosling, La La Land.
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins.
Colin Farrell, The Lobster.
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool.
Jonah Hill, War Dogs.
ACTRIZ EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA
Natalie Portman, Jackie.
Amy Adams, Arrival.
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane.
Ruth Negga, Loving.
Isabelle Huppert, Elle.
ACTRIZ EN CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Emma Stone, La La Land.
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women.
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins.
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen.
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply.
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight.
Dev Patel, Lion.
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water.
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins.
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals.
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis, Fences.
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.
Naomie Harris, Moonlight.
Nicole Kidman, Lion.
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures.
DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land.
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea.
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight.
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals.
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge.
GUIÓN
Manchester by the Sea.
Moonlight.
La La Land.
Nocturnal Animals.
Hell or High Water.
PARTITURA ORIGINAL
Arrival.
Lion.
La La Land.
Moonlight.
Hidden Figures.
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
How Far I’ll Go, Moana.
Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Trolls.
Faith, Sing.
City of Stars, La La Land.
Gold, Gold.
CINTA EXTRANJERA
Divines – France.
Elle – France.
Neruda – Chile.
The Salesman – Iran/France.
Toni Erdmann – Germany.
CINTA ANIMADA
Kubo and the Two Strings.
Moana.
Zootopia.
My Life as a Zucchini.
Sing.
TELEVISIÓN
SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Game of Thrones – (HBO).
Stranger Things – (Netflix).
The Crown – (Netflix).
Westworld – (HBO).
This Is Us – (NBC).
ACTRIZ SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix).
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix).
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO).
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz).
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX).
ACTOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA).
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX).
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC).
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Amazon).
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan (Showtime).
SERIE COMEDIA
Transparent – (Amazon).
Atlanta – (FX).
Veep – (HBO).
Black-ish – (ABC).
Mozart in the Jungle – (Amazon).
ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep (HBO).
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO).
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW).
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (CW).
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC).
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce (HBO).
ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX).
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon).
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC).
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon).
Nick Nolte, Graves (Epix).
ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO).
John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO).
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC).
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO).
ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).
Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC).
Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO).
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience (Starz).
Charlotte Rampling, London Sky (BBC).
ACTOR REPARTO EN SERIES, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC).
John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix).
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA).
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIES, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC).
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC).
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO).
Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC).
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO).
SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).
The Night Manager (AMC).
The Night Of (HBO).
The Dresser (Starz).
American Crime (ABC).
Fuente: Excelsior.com.mx