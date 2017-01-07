Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los premios Globos de Oro de la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y cuyos ganadores se conocerán este domingo en un evento de gala en Beverly Hills.

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA

Moonlight.

Manchester by the Sea.

Lion.

Hidden Figures.

Hacksaw Ridge.

Hell or High Water.

CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

La La Land.

20th Century Women.

Florence Foster Jenkins.

Sing Street.

Deadpool.

ACTOR EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea.

Denzel Washington, Fences.

Joel Edgerton, Loving.

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge.

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic.

ACTOR EN CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Ryan Gosling, La La Land.

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins.

Colin Farrell, The Lobster.

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool.

Jonah Hill, War Dogs.

ACTRIZ EN CINTA DRAMÁTICA

Natalie Portman, Jackie.

Amy Adams, Arrival.

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane.

Ruth Negga, Loving.

Isabelle Huppert, Elle.

ACTRIZ EN CINTA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Emma Stone, La La Land.

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women.

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins.

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen.

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply.

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight.

Dev Patel, Lion.

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water.

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins.

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, Fences.

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

Naomie Harris, Moonlight.

Nicole Kidman, Lion.

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures.

DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea.

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight.

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals.

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge.

GUIÓN

Manchester by the Sea.

Moonlight.

La La Land.

Nocturnal Animals.

Hell or High Water.

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

Arrival.

Lion.

La La Land.

Moonlight.

Hidden Figures.

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

How Far I’ll Go, Moana.

Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Trolls.

Faith, Sing.

City of Stars, La La Land.

Gold, Gold.

CINTA EXTRANJERA

Divines – France.

Elle – France.

Neruda – Chile.

The Salesman – Iran/France.

Toni Erdmann – Germany.

CINTA ANIMADA

Kubo and the Two Strings.

Moana.

Zootopia.

My Life as a Zucchini.

Sing.

TELEVISIÓN

SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Game of Thrones – (HBO).

Stranger Things – (Netflix).

The Crown – (Netflix).

Westworld – (HBO).

This Is Us – (NBC).

ACTRIZ SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix).

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix).

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO).

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz).

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX).

ACTOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA).

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX).

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC).

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Amazon).

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan (Showtime).

SERIE COMEDIA

Transparent – (Amazon).

Atlanta – (FX).

Veep – (HBO).

Black-ish – (ABC).

Mozart in the Jungle – (Amazon).

ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep (HBO).

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO).

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW).

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (CW).

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC).

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce (HBO).

ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX).

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon).

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC).

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon).

Nick Nolte, Graves (Epix).

ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO).

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO).

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC).

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO).

ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC).

Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO).

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience (Starz).

Charlotte Rampling, London Sky (BBC).

ACTOR REPARTO EN SERIES, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC).

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix).

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA).

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIES, SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC).

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC).

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO).

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC).

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO).

SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX).

The Night Manager (AMC).

The Night Of (HBO).

The Dresser (Starz).

American Crime (ABC).

